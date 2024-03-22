Monarchy Cardinal salutes courage of Princess of Wales Cardinal salutes courage of Princes... Monarchy » »

On Friday 22 March, the Princess of Wales shared a video message about her health and cancer diagnosis with the Nation.

Following the message, Cardinal Vincent Nichols said:

‘I salute the courage of the Princess of Wales in speaking so openly about her personal health. Not only does she give encouragement to all who carry the burden of ill health, but she also speaks so movingly of the importance of her family life. Her message will move many people to pray for her and her full recovery, as I certainly will do myself.’