Forces Catholic Battle of Britain pilot honoured with posthumous award  icon-home » Church » Forces » Catholic Battle of Britain pilot ho...

On 23 October 2026, Acting Wing Commander Robin John McNair DFC and Bar (1918-1996) was posthumously awarded the Order of Aeronautical Merit by the Government and Air Force of the Republic of Brazil.

Acting Wing Commander McNair was of Brazilian origin but flew with the RAF on almost 500 missions during the Second World War, including the Battle of Britain.

He was a renowned pilot, leader of the Death and Glory operations in the Normandy campaigns 1944 and widely believed to have disabled Rommel during these attacks leading a full wing 124 of Hawker Typhoon fighter bombers in the Falaise Gap battle.

McNair was a devout Catholic and is recognised with a blue plaque at McNair Road in LB Ealing to his war service, charitable and civic work.

A foremost opponent of the Abortion Act 1967 and advocate of many Catholic causes, he was also secretary of St Benedict’s School, Ealing, chairman at St Augustine’s Priory and the most senior president of Douai School.

23 October marked Brazilian Air Force Day, and this year was also the 120th anniversary of the first real self-powered flight of an aeroplane in history, by the Brazilian hero Santos-Dumont.

Bishop Paul Mason, Bishop for the Forces, said: “This truly is a great honour and the significance of such acknowledgement is testament to his gifts, commitment and his faith.”

The Order of Aeronautical Merit, one grade above a knighthood, is an extraordinary achievement, as explained by Colonel (Gp Cpt) Leandro Vinicius Coelho, Brazilian Air Attache in the United Kingdom for the Brazilian Government and Air Force:

“The Ordem do Mérito Aeronáutico is the oldest and most distinguished honour of the Brazilian Air Force, created in 1943 to recognise military personnel, Brazilian and foreign alike, who have rendered outstanding service to their country or distinguished themselves in the profession of aviation. It is the highest tribute the Brazilian Air Force can bestow, and this posthumous award is our way of formally honouring your father’s remarkable legacy as a Brazilian, and of ensuring his memory endures within the history of Brazilian aviation.”

In 1990 Bishop Cormac Murphy-O’Connor (later Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster) said of McNair: “His life and career exemplified what was best in English and Catholic tradition.”

Biblical scholar Dom Bernard Orchard (OSB) said of McNair: “I know of no-one in my whole acquaintance more deserving of being honoured by his country for his integrity and citizenship.”

Past recipients of the OAM include General Eisenhower, Yuri Gagarin and the President of Brazil.