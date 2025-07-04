Archbishop Sherrington statement on Diogo Jota

Archbishop John Sherrington responded to yesterday’s news (3rd July) about Liverpool FC player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who both died in a tragic car crash.

Archbishop Sherrington said: “I’m truly shocked and saddened to hear the heartbreaking news about Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva.”

Jota, 28, and his brother Andre Silva, 25, died in the early hours of 3rd July in the Zamora region of Spain as they were due to travel back to the UK via a ferry from Santander, northern Spain.

Jota had recently gotten married to his long-term partner, Rutte, and had three young children with her.

Archbishop Sherrington finished saying: “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, children, family, friends and the whole community.”

