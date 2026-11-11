Remembrance Let hope become a renewed commitment to peace, Catholic army chaplain gives remembrance reflection  icon-home » Church » Forces » Let hope become a renewed commitmen...

On 11 November, we commemorate Armistice Day, marking 108 years since the end of World War I.

This year, Fr Pip Smith, a Catholic army chaplain and priest of the Archdiocese of Southwark shares a reflection on remembrance, prayer and peace. Speaking about his role as an army chaplain, Fr Smith reminds us of the humanity behind the uniforms of those who serve, and urges a renewed commitment to peace in the world.

“One of the greatest privileges of being a military chaplain is walking alongside those who serve, sharing in their joys, their struggles, and sometimes their sorrow. It is a ministry that reminds me daily of the courage, humanity, and quiet sacrifices of those who wear our nation’s uniform.

“Behind every uniform is a person. Behind every sacrifice is a family, and behind every name engraved on a memorial is a story: A story of hopes and dreams, of friendships and love, and of lives that were tragically cut short.

“Today we remember not only those who gave their lives, but also those who return carrying the visible and invisible scars of conflict. We remember too the families who continue to live with loss and those who serve our country today, often far from those they love.

“As Christians, we believe that no life is forgotten by God, and that even in the darkness of death, the light of Christ continues to shine. Through his death and resurrection, we are offered the promise of eternal life and the hope that death will never have the final word.

“Let our remembrance become prayer, our gratitude become compassion and our hope become a renewed commitment to peace. May God grant eternal rest to the fallen, comfort to all who mourn, and peace to our troubled world. Amen.”