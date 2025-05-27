Full statement from Archbishop John Sherrington on Liverpool parade incident

We hold in our thoughts and prayers all those involved in the incident in Liverpool city centre yesterday.

At the Mass of Installation today at the cathedral, we prayed for the injured, their families, friends, and the whole community.

We give thanks for the emergency services who attended the scene so quickly and remember in our prayers all of those who are working in the hospitals and treating the patients.

I know that the people of Liverpool will walk together to support those who are suffering and the city has the capacity to rebuild itself again after tragedy.

This is the spirit of Liverpool that I am proud to have joined.

We pray for God’s blessing, God’s peace, and God’s presence today.

You’ll never walk alone.

‍Source: https://www.liverpoolcatholic.org.uk/news/statement-from-archbishop-john-sherrington