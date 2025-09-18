Gaza Cardinal joins Church leaders in calling for an end to the war in Gaza CBCEW » International » Countries » Cardinal joins Church leaders in ca... Gaza » »

President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols has joined Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, and other Church leaders in calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the release of all hostages and prisoners after Israel launched its major ground offensive in Gaza City.

In the joint statement, the Church leaders insist that “this deadly escalation is futile and must stop”, urging the international community to ensure that Israel upholds its legal responsibility to protect civilians.

The leaders applaud the work of the Churches of the Holy Land and pray for the clergy and nuns who have remained in Gaza City to care for civilians seeking refuge in their church buildings.

The joint statement was released ahead of the United Nations’ International Day of Peace on Saturday, 21 September – a day that Christian organisations and churches have designated a day of prayer and public witness to ask Christians in the UK to come together to pray for an end to war, violence and suffering in the Holy Land.

Full Joint Statement

For two years now we have lamented daily the futile loss of life, the suffering and desolation that has unfolded across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory following the atrocities committed by Hamas on 7 October 2023.

We have called repeatedly for an end to the war in Gaza, that the hostages and prisoners be released, and that unfettered aid reach those in need. Despite our pleas, the conflict continues unabated with the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians, ever more innocent blood shed, homes destroyed, cultural and religious sites damaged or destroyed, and children left dying from hunger and starvation.

We fear that the unfolding assault on Gaza City will only intensify the human suffering and misery as already malnourished and traumatised families are forced, yet again, to flee the horrors of this war. This deadly escalation is futile and must stop. We are encouraged to note that the Foreign Secretary has already described the Government of Israel’s action as ‘utterly reckless and appalling’. We share her assessment.

At a time of such devastation and inhumanity, we give thanks to the Churches of the Holy Land for their faithful service, profound solidarity and peaceful witness. We pray especially for the clergy and nuns at the Greek compound of Saint Porphyrius and the Latin compound of the Holy Family in Gaza City who have decided to remain and care for the hundreds of civilians that have sought refuge in these Church buildings. We pray too for Gaza Baptist Church, and the vital humanitarian work they are carrying out in partnership with Christian Mission to Gaza, and the Anglican Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Of all these faithful servants it can surely be said, The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it. (John 1:5)

We remain steadfastly against the evils that this war has unleashed and we stand firm in our belief that this is not the right way, that death and destruction will not triumph. As the Latin and Orthodox Patriarchs put it, “there can be no future based on captivity, displacement or revenge”; no lasting security as long as justice and integral human rights are denied (26 August 2025).

We urge the international community to do all in its power to ensure that Israel, as the occupying power, uphold its responsibilities under international law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to ensure the provision of food, water, medicine and other essentials to those in need. Religious and cultural sites must be protected and respected.

Even though the consequences of this war will be long lasting, and the prospects for a just and lasting peace appear distant, we continue to have faith that a better future is possible – a peace that upholds all human dignity and that provides for the flourishing of all communities.

In these violent and dark days, we invite our churches not to despair, but to join with us in praying for an end to this war – to pray for the peace of Jerusalem (Ps. 122) – and, in working with the Churches in the Holy Land and with all those who have the courage to seek what is good, to help create and support the conditions of healing and life in this troubled land.

We pray that through these efforts we might deepen our own relationship with one another and in turn with Christ, our Saviour, the Prince of Peace.

Signatories

Cardinal Vincent Nichols

Archbishop of Westminster

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales

Archbishop Stephen Cottrell

Archbishop of York

Revd Canon Graham Sparkes

Moderator, Churches Together in Britain and Ireland

Dr Nicola Brady

General Secretary, Churches Together in Britain and Ireland

The Revd Dr Callan Slipper

Chair of Trustees, Churches Together in England (CTE)

Bishop Mike Royal

General Secretary, Churches Together in England

Rev Dr Jennifer Hurd

Chair, Cytûn – Churches Together in Wales

Dr Cynan Llwyd

General Secretary, Cytûn – Churches Together in Wales

Bishop Sarah Groves

President, Irish Council of Churches

Bishop Hovakim Manukyan

Diocese of the Armenian Church of the United Kingdom and Ireland

Revd. Lynn Green

General Secretary, The Baptist Union of Great Britain

Archbishop Dr Emmanuel B. Gbogboade

Acting President, Council of African and Caribbean Churches (CACC)

Rev Meelis Süld

General Secretary of the Council of Lutheran Churches in Great Britain

Most Rev Cherry Vann

Archbishop of Wales and Bishop of Monmouth, Church in Wales

Rev Dr Tessa Henry-Robinson

Free Churches Group Moderator

CTE President

Archbishop Nikitas

Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain

CTE President

Shaun Newton

General Secretary, Independent Methodist Churches

Rt Rev Paulina Hławiczka-Trotman

Bishop of the Lutheran Church in Great Britain

CTE President

Rev Alan Wardlow

President, Methodist Church in Ireland

Elaine Barnett

Lay Leader, Methodist Church in Ireland

Miss Roberta Hoey

Chair of the British Province, Moravian Church in Great Britain and Ireland

Rev Nan Powell-Davies

General Secretary, The Presbyterian Church of Wales

Miss Glynis Owen

Moderator, The Presbyterian Church of Wales

Adwoa Burnley

Clerk of the Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Britain

Will Haire

Clerk of Ireland Yearly Meeting, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Ireland

Commissioner Paul Main

Territorial Leader for The Salvation Army in the UK and Ireland

Most Rev Mark Strange

Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, and Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church

Bishop Simon Iheanacho

UK World Evangelism Church

Ms. Elinor Wyn Reynolds

General Secretary, Undeb Yr Annibynwyr Cymraeg

(Union of Welsh Independents)

Revd. David Whyte

District Superintendent, Wesleyan Holiness Church