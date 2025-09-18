Cardinal joins Church leaders in calling for an end to the war in Gaza

President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales, Cardinal Vincent Nichols has joined Archbishop Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, and other Church leaders in calling for an end to the war in Gaza and the release of all hostages and prisoners after Israel launched its major ground offensive in Gaza City.
In the joint statement, the Church leaders insist that “this deadly escalation is futile and must stop”, urging the international community to ensure that Israel upholds its legal responsibility to protect civilians.
The leaders applaud the work of the Churches of the Holy Land and pray for the clergy and nuns who have remained in Gaza City to care for civilians seeking refuge in their church buildings.
The joint statement was released ahead of the United Nations’ International Day of Peace on Saturday, 21 September – a day that Christian organisations and churches have designated a day of prayer and public witness to ask Christians in the UK to come together to pray for an end to war, violence and suffering in the Holy Land.
For two years now we have lamented daily the futile loss of life, the suffering and desolation that has unfolded across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory following the atrocities committed by Hamas on 7 October 2023.
We have called repeatedly for an end to the war in Gaza, that the hostages and prisoners be released, and that unfettered aid reach those in need. Despite our pleas, the conflict continues unabated with the deliberate and forcible mass displacement of civilians, ever more innocent blood shed, homes destroyed, cultural and religious sites damaged or destroyed, and children left dying from hunger and starvation.
We fear that the unfolding assault on Gaza City will only intensify the human suffering and misery as already malnourished and traumatised families are forced, yet again, to flee the horrors of this war. This deadly escalation is futile and must stop. We are encouraged to note that the Foreign Secretary has already described the Government of Israel’s action as ‘utterly reckless and appalling’. We share her assessment.
At a time of such devastation and inhumanity, we give thanks to the Churches of the Holy Land for their faithful service, profound solidarity and peaceful witness. We pray especially for the clergy and nuns at the Greek compound of Saint Porphyrius and the Latin compound of the Holy Family in Gaza City who have decided to remain and care for the hundreds of civilians that have sought refuge in these Church buildings. We pray too for Gaza Baptist Church, and the vital humanitarian work they are carrying out in partnership with Christian Mission to Gaza, and the Anglican Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Of all these faithful servants it can surely be said, The light shines in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it. (John 1:5)
We remain steadfastly against the evils that this war has unleashed and we stand firm in our belief that this is not the right way, that death and destruction will not triumph. As the Latin and Orthodox Patriarchs put it, “there can be no future based on captivity, displacement or revenge”; no lasting security as long as justice and integral human rights are denied (26 August 2025).
We urge the international community to do all in its power to ensure that Israel, as the occupying power, uphold its responsibilities under international law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and to ensure the provision of food, water, medicine and other essentials to those in need. Religious and cultural sites must be protected and respected.
Even though the consequences of this war will be long lasting, and the prospects for a just and lasting peace appear distant, we continue to have faith that a better future is possible – a peace that upholds all human dignity and that provides for the flourishing of all communities.
In these violent and dark days, we invite our churches not to despair, but to join with us in praying for an end to this war – to pray for the peace of Jerusalem (Ps. 122) – and, in working with the Churches in the Holy Land and with all those who have the courage to seek what is good, to help create and support the conditions of healing and life in this troubled land.
We pray that through these efforts we might deepen our own relationship with one another and in turn with Christ, our Saviour, the Prince of Peace.
Cardinal Vincent Nichols
Archbishop of Westminster
President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales
Archbishop Stephen Cottrell
Archbishop of York
Revd Canon Graham Sparkes
Moderator, Churches Together in Britain and Ireland
Dr Nicola Brady
General Secretary, Churches Together in Britain and Ireland
The Revd Dr Callan Slipper
Chair of Trustees, Churches Together in England (CTE)
Bishop Mike Royal
General Secretary, Churches Together in England
Rev Dr Jennifer Hurd
Chair, Cytûn – Churches Together in Wales
Dr Cynan Llwyd
General Secretary, Cytûn – Churches Together in Wales
Bishop Sarah Groves
President, Irish Council of Churches
Bishop Hovakim Manukyan
Diocese of the Armenian Church of the United Kingdom and Ireland
Revd. Lynn Green
General Secretary, The Baptist Union of Great Britain
Archbishop Dr Emmanuel B. Gbogboade
Acting President, Council of African and Caribbean Churches (CACC)
Rev Meelis Süld
General Secretary of the Council of Lutheran Churches in Great Britain
Most Rev Cherry Vann
Archbishop of Wales and Bishop of Monmouth, Church in Wales
Rev Dr Tessa Henry-Robinson
Free Churches Group Moderator
CTE President
Archbishop Nikitas
Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain
CTE President
Shaun Newton
General Secretary, Independent Methodist Churches
Rt Rev Paulina Hławiczka-Trotman
Bishop of the Lutheran Church in Great Britain
CTE President
Rev Alan Wardlow
President, Methodist Church in Ireland
Elaine Barnett
Lay Leader, Methodist Church in Ireland
Miss Roberta Hoey
Chair of the British Province, Moravian Church in Great Britain and Ireland
Rev Nan Powell-Davies
General Secretary, The Presbyterian Church of Wales
Miss Glynis Owen
Moderator, The Presbyterian Church of Wales
Adwoa Burnley
Clerk of the Yearly Meeting of the Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Britain
Will Haire
Clerk of Ireland Yearly Meeting, Religious Society of Friends (Quakers) in Ireland
Commissioner Paul Main
Territorial Leader for The Salvation Army in the UK and Ireland
Most Rev Mark Strange
Bishop of Moray, Ross and Caithness, and Primus of the Scottish Episcopal Church
Bishop Simon Iheanacho
UK World Evangelism Church
Ms. Elinor Wyn Reynolds
General Secretary, Undeb Yr Annibynwyr Cymraeg
(Union of Welsh Independents)
Revd. David Whyte
District Superintendent, Wesleyan Holiness Church