Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem on the first phase of Gaza peace agreement

The following press release from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem was issued on Thursday, 9 October, in response to the news that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of a peace plan with a view to ending the war in Gaza.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem welcomes with joy the announcement of an agreement that envisages a cessation of the attacks in the Gaza Strip and the immediate release of the hostages, as well as that of Palestinian prisoners. The Patriarchate ardently hopes that this accord will be fully and faithfully implemented, so that it may mark the beginning of the end of this terrible war. It also stresses the absolute urgency of immediate humanitarian relief and the unconditional entry of sufficient aid to Gaza’s suffering population. Above all, the Patriarchate prays that this step may open a path of healing and reconciliation for both Palestinians and Israelis.

His Beatitude Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, declared:

“It is good news, and we are very happy. It is a first step, the first phase. Of course, there are many others, and surely there will be other obstacles. But now we have to rejoice about this important step that will bring a little more trust for the future and also bring new hope, especially to the people, both Israeli and Palestinians.”

“Now we finally see something new and different. Of course, there will also be a new atmosphere for the continuation of negotiation, also for all the life inside Gaza that will remain terrible for a long time. But now we are happy and we hope that this is just the beginning of a new phase where we can, little by little, start thinking not about war, but about how to rebuild after the war.”

The Patriarchate commends the work of all those who have been involved in the negotiations and expresses appreciation for their tireless efforts in making this step possible.

In this sensitive time, the Patriarchate calls upon everyone to join us in the Day of Prayer for Peace declared by Pope Leo XIV on Saturday, 11 October. May the Lord have mercy on the Holy Land, and may He grant it peace.

