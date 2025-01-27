Message from Archbishop Mark on the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz

Message from Archbishop Mark to mark the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of Auschwitz:

Today we recall the horror of the Holocaust, marking the 80th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, when the world began to know more fully the depravity of the genocide perpetrated by the Nazis. We pray for those who perished during this unspeakable crime against the Jewish people.

In remembering the victims of the Holocaust, we pray for all victims of genocide. May we all work to rid our society, and all nations, of anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred based on race, culture or religion.

At this time especially, we pray to the God of peace and justice, that a true and lasting peace will take deep root in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, the Holy Land, and the entire Middle East.