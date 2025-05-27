Installation Archbishop John Sherrington installed as tenth Archbishop of Liverpool CBCEW » Archbishop John Sherrington install... Bishops » »

The Most Reverend John Sherrington has been installed as the tenth Archbishop of Liverpool during a Mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King.

It was announced in April, just a few weeks before his death, that Pope Francis had elected Archbishop Sherrington as the successor of Archbishop Malcolm McMahon OP who is retiring after 11 years as Archbishop.

Thousands of Catholics of all ages from across the archdiocese gathered at the cathedral for the celebration which included Apostolic Nuncio to Great Britain, Archbishop Miguel Maury Buendía, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, bishops and clergy from across England and Wales and civic leaders and representatives from other faiths.

Archbishop Sherrington said: “The Mass of Installation was a joyous occasion; it was wonderful to see so many people from across the diocese and beyond gather together in prayer as we continue to preach Christ to the people of our time.

“I give thanks to Archbishop Malcolm who has served the archdiocese with love and generosity, and I am honoured to succeed him.

“I look forward to serving as a shepherd to this historic and faith-filled archdiocese and to bring the hope and joy of Christ to all people.”

Archbishop Sherrington was ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Nottingham on 13 June 1987 and has been an Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster and Titular Bishop of Hilta since 14 September 2011. You can read his full biography here.

To read Archbishop John Sherrington’s homily from the Mass of Installation, click here.