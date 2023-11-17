Bishops’ Autumn 2023 Plenary Resolutions

The Catholic Bishops of England and Wales gathered in Leeds for their Autumn Plenary meeting at Hinsley Hall from 13-16 November 2023.
There are five resolutions from the plenary that can be found in our Bishops’ Plenaries section.
Plenary Resolutions: Environment, St Winefride, Eucharistic Congress and Conflict in Gaza
Plenary Resolution: Synod on Synodality
Canon Christopher Thomas, General Secretary of the Bishops’ Conference speaks about the resolutions from the meeting and is joined by Father Jan Nowotnik to discuss the longer resolution on the Synod that looks at “Steps Towards Renewal”.