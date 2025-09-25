Lead Bishop for the Holy Land welcomes UK’s formal recognition of the State of Palestine

Bishop Jim Curry, Lead Bishop for the Holy Land for the Bishops’ Conference, has described the UK government’s recognition of the State of Palestine as a “right and not a reward”.

Bishop Curry said:

“As the Lead Bishop for the Holy Land, I welcome the UK government’s decision to recognise the State of Palestine. This decision, which is a right and not a reward, affirms that the right to self-determination is fundamental to human dignity. It is right that the government has acted on this matter as originally intended by the Balfour Declaration of 1917.

“During the visit of the Holy Land Coordination group earlier this year, I met with Palestinian Christian communities in the West Bank – in Bethlehem, Aboud and Taybeh – and listened to their stories about the realities on the ground and the hardships they face every day. Their pain reinforced my conviction that the path to justice and peace can only be achieved when equal rights for all peoples – Jews, Christians and Muslims – are respected.

“I therefore echo the Holy See’s conviction that the Two-State Solution remains the ‘only viable path for Israel and Palestine’, grounded in internationally recognised borders.”

Bishop Curry added:

“Recognition of a Palestinian state clearly does not bring an end to the suffering or loss. The war in Gaza continues unabated, a ceasefire is still urgently needed, the release of all hostages must be secured, and aid must reach the millions who require it.

“We pray that the international community continue to work unstintingly to bring the war and its suffering to an end.”