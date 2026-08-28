Bishop Neylon joins Pope Leo in prayer for all affected in Nepal floods

Bishop Tom Neylon, lead bishop for Asia, has joined Pope Leo XIV in expressing his sorrow at the devastation and loss of life that is being caused by the floods in Nepal. The flash floods have been caused by the partial collapse of a glacier in the Himalayas on the Tibet-Nepal border.

Bishop Neylon said:

“I join Pope Leo in prayer for all those affected by this terrible disaster in Nepal. Seeing the devastation caused by the flood, the scale of what has happened is truly shocking.

“My thoughts are also with those from our own community here in England and Wales who have been caught up in the floods: those who remain stranded and the families anxiously awaiting news of them.

“I ask the Catholic community in England and Wales to keep the people of Nepal in their prayers. We should especially remember those who have died, those who have lost loved ones and all those still waiting and hoping for good news. Let us also pray for the rescue workers who continue to work tirelessly, in very difficult circumstances, to bring people to safety. May our solidarity be a source of strength.”