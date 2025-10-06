Bishop Neylon echoes Pope Leo’s prayers for victims of Typhoon Bualoi

Bishop Tom Neylon, Lead Bishop for Asia, has expressed his sorrow at the destruction and loss of life caused by Typhoon Bualoi, which has struck parts of Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and parts of China. Reports indicate that at least a dozen lives have been lost, thousands displaced, and communities left devastated by flooding and storm damage.

Bishop Neylon said:

“I was deeply saddened to hear of the tragic impact of Typhoon Bualoi. Families have lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods have been swept away, and many are now struggling with fear and uncertainty about what lies ahead.

“At times like this, we are reminded of our closeness in Christ to all those who suffer, no matter how far away. I echo Pope Leo’s call to pray for the victims, the missing, the many displaced families, the countless people who have suffered hardship, and also the civil authorities’ rescue workers.”

He concluded:

“I urge Catholics in England and Wales to keep those affected by Typhoon Bualoi in their prayers. May our solidarity be a source of strength.”

Caritas Vietnam is coordinating with diocesan offices to provide emergency assistance, including food, medicine, and clean water. To support this relief effort, please visit Caritas Internationalis – Donate Now.

Image: iStock/FrankRamspott