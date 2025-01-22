Archbishop Wilson: you can find hope in Eucharistic adoration

As part of the Jubilee year, the Archbishop of Southwark is encouraging people to turn to the Lord Jesus in Eucharistic adoration and have their hopes “fulfilled by Christ”

The theme of Jubilee 2025 is “pilgrims of hope”, with Pope Francis calling on the world to “fan the flame of hope that has been given us”. In a recorded message posted on YouTube, Archbishop John Wilson explained that the Lord Jesus “is the reason for the hope within us” and called on us all to become Eucharistic disciples this year by finding hope in Eucharistic adoration.

The Archbishop of Southwark explained that:

“it is by understanding that the Lord Jesus is present in the Eucharist, that we can begin to understand why worship before the Blessed Sacrament provides such fulfilment”.

He has therefore urged people to make spending time in Eucharistic adoration to find the hope Christ offers a priority for 2025.

Eucharistic adoration is an act of worshiping and adoring the Lord Jesus, who is truly present in the Eucharist, before a Tabernacle or Monstrance. The Catechism of the Catholic Church states that “because Christ Himself is present in the sacrament of the altar, He is to be honoured with the worship of adoration”.

In his message, posted on YouTube and social media, the Archbishop drew on Scripture – which he said is “the light that guides our path” – to see where we are encouraged to take part in Eucharistic adoration.

The Archbishop used the story of Martha and Mary in the Gospel of Luke, where the Lord Jesus explains that Mary – who chose to sit at His feet and listen to His teaching – chose “the good portion, which will not be taken away from her”.

Archbishop John said this passage shows:

“what Eucharistic adoration offers. A chance to be with the Lord and hear Him. Adoration is a chance to move away from the busyness of life, the distractions, the preparations and just truly be present with the Lord. Who is present there with us. This is what He wills, this is what He never wants taken away from us”.

Explaining the merits of Eucharistic adoration, Archbishop John said:

“we are all Eucharistic disciples and we must all constantly return to Eucharistic adoration. This means reorienting our lives as disciples toward Christ, living for him and befriending him in the Blessed Sacrament”.

Spending time in prayer and adoration, as a Eucharistic disciple, Archbishop John explained:

“you will begin to see the Lord Jesus more clearly. And He will see you.”

As part of the plans to promote Eucharistic adoration, the Archdiocese of Southwark will be releasing a series of interviews with clergy and lay people about their experience of adoration. Various online resources, to support people in Eucharistic adoration, will also be produced and made available.

The Archbishop of Southwark, also wrote a piece for the Catholic Herald on the campaign, where he urged people to share the love of Christ, to be found in adoration, feely and widely:

As St Peter said, the Lord Jesus is the reason for the hope within us. So, this year, come to the Lord and find hope in adoration. Then go out to share his love freely and widely.

His challenge, the Archbishop said, to us all and to himself is:

“to turn to the Lord Jesus in Eucharistic adoration. As your heart yearns for the Lord, let it be filled with His love and hope, by entering the presence of Christ who is there with us in Monstrance and in the Tabernacle”.

