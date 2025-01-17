Catholic schools prepare to celebrate the launch of Jubilee 2025 as Pilgrims of Hope

On Friday 24 January Catholic schools across England and Wales will join together to celebrate Jubilee Launch Day for Schools, as children and young people embark on a journey as “pilgrims of hope”. Cardinal Vincent Nichols has prepared an inspiring video message to be shared as part of the event.

The Catholic Education Service, CAFOD and Catholic Social Action Network are working in partnership, together with the Catholic Youth Ministry Federation, to provide this framework of events and resources to all Catholic schools. The Chair of the Catholic Education Service, Rt. Rev. Marcus Stock, wrote a letter to all Catholic schools inviting them to participate in Jubilee for Schools saying, “The theme of Jubilee 2025 is ‘Hope’, the hope that comes from knowing we are loved by God, the hope we can bring to those in most need, and the hope we can bring to our common home, the earth.”

During the Jubilee 2025 – Year of Hope, the whole Catholic school community is invited to stand in solidarity with people around the world suffering the effects of poverty, injustice and conflict; sharing a hope rooted in love; deepening faith and taking action to build a better world for everyone. Excitement is building and schools across England and Wales are preparing to join in the launch day on Friday! Thousands of prayer cards and resources have been sent out, and Jubilee witness banners for the school gates are appearing across the country.

St Wilfrid’s Catholic Primary School in Hartford, Cheshire is one of those taking part in the Jubilee celebrations. They already have their banner on the school gate.

Headteacher, Justine McEniff, said: “We, the children and staff at St Wilfrid’s are excited to begin our Jubilee journey as agents of change. We are looking forward to joining the launch assembly and celebrating through prayers and actions throughout the year.”

A special film produced for Launch Day will be available online, including the message from Cardinal Vincent Nichols, voices of hope from children and young people, and ways to put faith into action. A key resource for schools is the interactive Jubilee Journey Map, helping the whole school community to explore the theme of hope, and to work towards the Jubilee Pledge Day in the summer.

Monica Conmee, Head of Education at CAFOD, said “Pope Francis asks us to be signs of hope for others, by putting Catholic Social Teaching into action. Children and young people have a vital role in this, joining together to make change happen, bringing signs of hope to an unfair world. We’re delighted to walk alongside schools and support them as they journey through the year.”