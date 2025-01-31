Bishop McAleenan’s message for Racial Justice Sunday 2025

Bishop Paul McAleenan, the Bishops’ Conference Lead Bishop for Migrants and Refugees, has released a message for this year’s Racial Justice Sunday.

Bishop Paul McAleenan said: “2025 is a very special year. It marks both a Year of Jubilee and the 30th anniversary of Racial Justice Sunday.

Transcript

Welcome everyone wherever you are.

2025 is a special year. It is the 30th anniversary of Racial Justice Sunday – a day in England and Wales to reflect on Racial Justice, pray for it and consider how we can ensure all God’s people are treated equally and with respect.

This is also a Year of Jubilee – a time to put things right, especially our relationship with God, with each other and with the earth. In 2025, we are called to be Pilgrims of Hope.

It is an ideal time to think more deeply about racial justice in our schools, in our parishes and in our community, our society.

Pilgrims always travel together. When pilgrims set out on a journey they know where they want to go, their destination. Our desire and destination is justice and fair treatment for everyone. No matter a person’s race, colour, or background, our Catholic faith teaches that we are all equal.

To everyone watching this video, I ask you to be Pilgrims of Hope on our journey towards racial justice. In your school – build good relationships, learn more about racial justice, and commit to prayer and action.

In your parish, be Pilgrims of Hope in our journey towards racial justice by exploring how your local Church community can better reflect the diversity of your area. Welcome newcomers and address challenges and opportunities with sensitivity and understanding.

Be Pilgrims of Hope towards racial justice in society by advocating for Racial Justice where you live. We are to imitate the love of Christ by the way we think and how we treat others.

On any pilgrimage you need some equipment to help you on your journey, for example, a strong pair of walking shoes. For this pilgrimage towards racial justice, we need the Holy Spirit to guide and inspire us. We need faith, we need love and – we need hope, that is, being confident in Christ’s promises and his faithfulness. Christ travels with us on our journey. In this Jubilee Year, let us all be Pilgrims of Hope on the journey towards the goal of racial justice. In our schools, in our parishes and in our community.

Thank you and God bless all you do.