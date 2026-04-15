Sudan Bishop appeals for peace on third anniversary of Sudan conflict CBCEW » International » Countries » Bishop appeals for peace on third a... Sudan » »

The conflict in Sudan has reached its third anniversary, having begun on 15 April 2023. It continues to exact a devastating toll on the country and its people. It has led to one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises, with reports estimating that around 12 million people have been displaced and some 150,000 killed.

Bishop Swarbrick said: “I urge Catholics in England and Wales to pray for peace and also call on the UK Government not to lose sight of this ongoing crisis. I am aware, through my links with the Church in Sudan and with Catholic charities working in the region that there is a fear that the conflict risks being overlooked by the international community.”

He continued: “The United Kingdom is ‘penholder’ for Sudan at the United Nations Security Council, and I hope it will use that position to promote continued diplomatic engagement and to support a peaceful resolution of this conflict.”

“These less widely reported conflicts must not be ignored, we must remember the words of Proverbs 31:8: ‘Speak out for those who cannot speak, for the rights of all the destitute.’ I would like to affirm the words of Pope Leo XVI who said last Sunday, “I renew my heartfelt appeal to the warring parties to silence their weapons and begin, without preconditions, a sincere dialogue aimed at ending this fratricidal war as soon as possible.’

Concluding his appeal, Bishop Swarbrick said: “The people of Sudan are owed peace. Let us not forget them. Let us continue to pray, to speak out, and to act in solidarity, so that hope may prevail over suffering.”