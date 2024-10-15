Sudan Bishop Swarbrick: Sudan a humanitarian catastrophe that can no longer be ignored CBCEW » International » Countries » Bishop Swarbrick: Sudan a humanitar... Sudan » »

It is over 500 days since the start of the civil war in Sudan. The war has escalated, particularly in the cities of El Fasher and Khartoum, where residents face the threat of shelling, starvation, and violence. Approximately 150,000 people have died in the fighting, and more than 10 million have fled their homes. Aid agencies are struggling to deliver the food needed to prevent mass starvation.

Bishop Paul Swarbrick, Lead Bishop for Africa for the Bishops’ Conference, has expressed his solidarity with the people of Sudan who continue to suffer the effects of war:

“I was saddened to hear about the recent developments in the military offensive in El Fasher and Khartoum, which targeted civilian homes, hospitals and places of worship. The conflict, which has already lasted over 17 months, has created a humanitarian catastrophe that can no longer be ignored.”

Reflecting on the lack of media attention, Bishop Swarbrick added:

“It is obvious that the tragedy in Sudan receives less attention from world media than other conflicts around the world even though the violence and suffering is colossal. This is perhaps because it is considered less likely to escalate beyond the region and less likely to affect the global security situation. It is perhaps even considered a global ‘back-water’. However, the suffering of so many millions should be considered a global tragedy.

“Millions of innocent people are caught in the crossfire, and starvation is now a harsh reality for many families. Reports of children and the vulnerable suffering from malnutrition remind us of the immense suffering to which many have turned a blind eye.”

Outlining the Church’s role in providing spiritual and emotional support in times of crisis, Bishop Swarbrick said:

“The Church has more than a purely humanitarian concern. Of course, we should pray and work strenuously for peace. The Church exists on the ground at the heart of this unending tragedy. It makes present a loving Saviour who refuses to abandon those who suffer most and brings a hope for healing that world powers alone cannot give. Christ’s suffering is never in vain. He never loses sight of those whose needs are greatest.

“I ask everyone to pray for Sudan, for the warring parties to lay down their weapons and prioritise peace so that humanitarian aid can reach those in desperate need. By uniting in prayer and raising awareness of the war in Sudan within our communities and to our political authorities, we can all do our bit to help, to restore hope to those currently enduring unimaginable hardships.”

Donate

CAFOD, the Church’s aid and development agency, has a Sudan Appeal you can support. Please visit CAFOD’s website to make a secure donation if you feel you can.