Artificial Intelligence Being Human in a Digital Age A study and networking day from the Centre for Catholic Social Thought and Practice. Tuesday 16 June, 11am-4pm, London.  icon-home » Events » Being Human in a Digital Age

Tuesday 16 June

11am-4pm,

Lift 45 White Lion Street, London, N1 9PW

As the Centre for Catholic Social Thought and Practice eagerly await Pope Leo XIV’s first social encyclical, they have decided to dedicate their study day this year to a related theme – Being Human in a Digital Age. The day will explore the themes of the new text, which we hope will be available by then, and the timely subject of remaining fully human in an era marked by digital, AI and other technological realities.

Speakers include:

Professor Carmody Grey, professor by special appointment of Integral Ecology at the Laudato Si’ Institute, at Radboud University’s Faculty of Philosophy, Theology and Religious Studies.

Dr Samuel Tranter, research fellow in the Faculty of Theology and Religion at the University of Oxford, based within the McDonald Centre for Theology, Ethics, and Public Life.

Dr Austen Ivereigh, author, commentator and biographer of Pope Francis.

With more to be announced.

The day is free to attend, but requires registration. We want to include as many people as possible in this shared conversation – practitioners, academics and anyone interested in exploring Catholic Social Thought more deeply – so please do share this invitation with contacts and colleagues.

As well hearing from outstanding speakers, there will be time for questions, small group discussion and reflection, and informal networking.

Register now or contact us with any questions. Refreshments and a light lunch are provided.