Events

Centre for Catholic Social Thought and Practice Webinar: Magnifica humanitas

Thursday, May 21st, 2026 @ 4:20 pm

A webinar offered by the Centre for Catholic Social Thought and Practice to explore the challenges and hope this Encyclical offers. Thursday 4 June, 11am-4pm, London.

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4 June
5pm – 6:15pm
Via Zoom – Register here

Pope Leo XIV’s first encyclical, Maginfica humanitas, exploring how we preserve the human person in an age of articial intelligence, will be released on Monday 25 May.

Shortly after, on 4 June, the Centre for Catholic Social Thought and Practice will bring together an expert panel to reflect on the themes of the encyclical, with an initial response to the challenges and the hope it offers.

Panel includes:

Dr Samuel Tranter, research fellow in the Faculty of Theology and Religion at the University of Oxford.

Professor Nicholas Hayes-Mota, Assistant Professor, Social & Theological Ethics, Department of Religious Studies, Santa Clara University.

Professor Meghan J Clark, Professor of Moral Theology at St John’s University (NY).

Chaired by Professor Anna Rowlands, Saint Hilda Chair in Catholic Social Thought and Practice, Durham University, with time for questions and comments.

The webinar runs from 5pm-6.15pm (BST) on Thursday 4 June. It is free to attend but registration is essential. Register here.

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