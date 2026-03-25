Archbishop Sherrington announces theme for Day for Life in Annunciation reflection

Archbishop John Sherrington has announced the theme for this year’s Day for Life in a reflection for the Feast of the Annunciation.

In his contemplation on the Virgin Mary’s ‘Yes’, Archbishop Sherrington calls to mind that:

“God chose to enter the world as an unborn child, embracing the fullness of human existence from its earliest stage. His coming reveals that at every point of development, the child in the womb is a unique and irreplaceable human person. This truth is now even reflected in certain civil procedures such as the granting of baby loss certificates to bereaved parents who lose a little one during pregnancy.”

Turning towards the Day for Life, Archbishop Sherrington announced:

“This same truth will form the theme of the forthcoming Day for Life, which will take place on Sunday, 21 June. The day will invite us to reflect on the humanity of the unborn and to acknowledge with compassion the deep grief experienced by parents who lose a child before or shortly after birth.”

The full reflection can be found below.

Reflection for the Feast of the Annunciation

“On 25 March, we celebrate the Feast of the Annunciation which commemorates the visit of the Archangel Gabriel to the Virgin Mary and her “Yes” in response to the message that she would miraculously conceive by the Holy Spirit.

“Most importantly, this Feast celebrates the very moment of Christ’s conception, when ‘the Word became Flesh’ (John 1:14). For this reason, this day has traditionally also been known as the Feast of the Incarnation.

“St Maximilian Kolbe described the Incarnation as the moment when ‘all of Heaven meets all of the earth,’ calling it the ‘highest expression of love’. For centuries, the Church has honoured this moment through the Angelus prayer. In this short prayer, we alternate between reciting the scriptural lines of the Annunciation and the Hail Mary, bowing at the words: ‘And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us’. The prayer is traditionally said daily at 6am, 12 noon, and 6pm, which is why many Catholic churches still ring their bells at midday. Wider society has also recognised the significance of this moment. Historically, in the United Kingdom, 25 March marked the start of the new tax year, aligning the civic calendar with the beginning of Christ’s life on earth.

“The mystery of the Incarnation and its deep imprint on both religious and civic life remind us of the dignity that belongs to every human being from the moment of conception. God chose to enter the world as an unborn child, embracing the fullness of human existence from its earliest stage. His coming reveals that at every point of development, the child in the womb is a unique and irreplaceable human person. This truth is now even reflected in certain civil procedures such as the granting of baby loss certificates to bereaved parents who lose a little one during pregnancy.

“This same truth will form the theme of the forthcoming Day for Life, which will take place on Sunday 21 June. The day will invite us to reflect on the humanity of the unborn and to acknowledge with compassion the deep grief experienced by parents who lose a child before or shortly after birth.

“During this Feast of the Annunciation, I invite everyone to renew our reverence for every human life, a reverence that has been at the foundation of our society for nearly two thousand years. This can involve offering compassionate support, where we can, to those who have lost a baby before or at birth. I also commend a renewed devotion to the Angelus. In that quiet daily pause, we can relive the Annunciation in our hearts and, following Our Lady, offer our own ‘yes’ to God’s call to love Him and every human person, without exception.”

Archbishop John Sherrington

Lead Bishop for Life Issues

Archbishop of Liverpool