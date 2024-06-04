Cardiff Archbishop of Cardiff congratulates newly-elected Abbot of Belmont Abbey Church » Dioceses » Archbishop of Cardiff congratulates... Cardiff » »

Archbishop Mark O’Toole, the Archbishop of Cardiff and Bishop of Menevia, has offered prayerful congratulations to Dom Brendan Thomas OSB who was elected by the Prior and monks of Belmont Abbey to serve as its twelfth Abbot.

“I offer my warmest congratulations to Dom Brendan Thomas OSB on his election as Abbot of Belmont Abbey,” said Archbishop O’Toole. “Dom Brendan brings many gifts, great faith and spiritual depth, as well as a generous and warm priestly heart to his new responsibilities. He can be assured of the prayers of all of us across South Wales and Herefordshire.

The Archbishop also showed his appreciation for the outgoing Abbot Paul Stonham OSB:

“I also offer our deepest gratitude to Abbot Paul Stonham OSB who has given such very generous and dedicated service to the Abbey and to so many others over many years. We ask God’s blessing on this next phase of his ministry, serving in parish ministry in Herefordshire, with hopefully a little more time to pursue those things which inspire him most.”

Belmont Abbey

Belmont is a community of about 30 Benedictine monks and located just outside Hereford on the borders of England and Wales. The church was built by Francis Wegg-Prosser, who had been received into the Catholic Church, on his estate in 1854. In 1859 the Benedictines arrived, and it became a priory. The Abbey Church is a Grade II Listed building which was built to the designs of Edward Welby Pugin, son of Augustus Welby Pugin.