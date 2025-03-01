Archbishop’s Pastoral Message for St David’s Day

The Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia, Most Rev Mark O’Toole, has written a pastoral letter to the faithful reflecting on the life of Dewi Saint, St David. Read the letter in English or Welsh.

Pastoral Letter

On this feast of St David, the patron of Wales, I send my warmest greetings to you all. This day is an opportunity for us to reflect on the life and witness of Dewi Sant, a man of profound faith, humility, and service, whose legacy continues to shape the spiritual and cultural heritage of our nation.

St David’s famous words, “Gwnewch y pethau bychain – Do the little things,” remind us that holiness is found not just in grand gestures but in the small, daily acts of kindness, generosity, and faithfulness that draw us closer to God and to one another. His life was one of simplicity and devotion, yet his influence spread far beyond the monastic communities he founded. His example calls us to live with integrity, to care for our neighbours, and to remain steadfast in our commitment to the Gospel.

Today, as we celebrate the rich history and traditions of Wales, we also look forward with hope. St David’s message is one of unity and service, urging us to build communities where the dignity of every person is cherished, where faith is lived with joy, and where the values of compassion and justice shape our common life.

May this St David’s Day renew in us all a spirit of faith and commitment to the common good. May his prayers guide and strengthen those who serve in public life, and may we, like him, seek always to follow Christ in all we do.

With every blessing and the assurance of my prayers for you and your families,

Yours devotedly

Most Rev Mak O’Toole

Archbishop of Cardiff-Menevia

Cymraeg

Ar y wledd hon o Dewi Sant, noddwr Cymru, anfonaf fy nghyfarchion cynhesaf atoch i gyd. Y dydd hwn yn gyfle i ni fyfyrio ar fywyd a thystiolaeth Dewi Sant, gŵr o ffydd ddwys, gostyngeiddrwydd, a gwasanaeth, y mae eu hetifeddiaeth yn parhau i lunio treftadaeth ysbrydol a diwylliannol ein hetifeddiaeth cenedl.

Mae geiriau enwog Dewi Sant, “Gwnewch y pethau bychain,” yn ein hatgoffa fod sancteiddrwydd i’w ganfod nid yn unig mewn ystumiau mawreddog ond yn y gweithredoedd bychain dyddiol o garedigrwydd, haelioni, a ffyddlondeb sy’n ein tynnu’n nes at Dduw ac at ein gilydd. Roedd ei fywyd yn un o symlrwydd a defosiwn, ac eto ymledodd ei ddylanwad ymhell y tu hwnt i’r cymunedau mynachaidd a sefydlodd. Mae ei esiampl yn ein galw i fyw gydag uniondeb, i ofalu am ein cymdogion, ac i aros yn ddiysgog yn ein hymrwymiad i’r Efengyl.

Heddiw, wrth i ni ddathlu hanes a thraddodiadau cyfoethog Cymru, edrychwn ymlaen hefyd yn ddiobaith. Mae neges Dewi Sant yn un o undod a gwasanaeth, yn ein hannog i adeiladu cymunedau lle mae urddas pob person yn cael ei goleddu, lle mae ffydd yn cael ei fyw gyda llawenydd, a lle mae gwerthoedd tosturi a chyfiawnder yn llunio ein bywyd cyffredin.

Bydded Dydd Gŵyl Dewi hwn yn adnewyddu ynom ni oll ysbryd ffydd ac ymrwymiad i les cyffredin. o’m gweddïau drosoch chi a’ch teuluoedd,

Yr eiddoch yn ymroddgar