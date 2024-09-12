Cardiff Archbishop Mark O’Toole announces creation of the united Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia Church » Dioceses » Archbishop Mark O’Toole annou... Cardiff » »

In a pastoral letter to be read across the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia on the weekend of 14-15 September, Archbishop Mark O’Toole shared the joyful news of the creation of the new Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia.

The announcement was promulgated from Rome, following the decision of Pope Francis, on 12 September, coinciding with the Feast of the Holy Name of Mary. This significant moment marks a new chapter for the Catholic community in South Wales and Herefordshire.

“We are immensely grateful to Pope Francis for this decision and for his inspiring leadership in encouraging us to ‘go outwards’ in mission,” Archbishop Mark wrote. He added, “We received this decision more quickly than anticipated, which I believe reflects the confidence the Holy See has in the process we have undertaken.” He also highlighted the significance of the decision being made on the Feast of the Holy Name of Mary and expressed his gratitude to the lay faithful, religious, deacons, and priests for their continued support and engagement, which have been integral to this process.

In the first five months of 2024, the Archdiocese of Cardiff and the Diocese of Menevia conducted a series of Open Listening Sessions across both dioceses to gauge people’s views on the proposed unification. Archbishop Mark personally attended 42 meetings, which were attended by 605 people, both clergy and laity. Written submissions were also received. The final dossier was submitted to the Nuncio, who relayed it to the Holy See in July, leading to this prompt decision.

In his pastoral letter, Archbishop Mark reflected on the importance of the Virgin Mary as the first missionary disciple and a model of faith and good works. Drawing parallels with the reading from St James, he emphasised how Mary’s example continues to guide the Church in its mission of service and evangelisation.

“Mary became the first Missionary Disciple, running quickly to visit and greet her cousin Elisabeth with great joy,” Archbishop Mark remarked. He reminded the faithful that Mary, who accompanied her Son on the Way of the Cross, teaches us to embrace the Lord’s invitation to take up our own crosses and follow Him.

Looking forward, Archbishop Mark called on the faithful to continue walking together on the path of the Gospel, deepening their relationship with Jesus and bearing witness to Him through good works, just as Mary did.

Providentially, the creation of the new Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia comes as the Church prepares for the Jubilee Year under the theme ‘Pilgrims of Hope’. Archbishop Mark encouraged the faithful to look to Mary as the first Pilgrim of Hope, who embraced Jesus with openness and brought His love to others.

The pastoral letter concluded with a prayer to Mary, written by Archbishop Mark, asking for her to be close to all in the Archdiocese of Cardiff-Menevia, to be like her in loving Jesus wholeheartedly and welcoming Him more deeply into our lives.

Full Pastoral Letter

You can download Archbishop Mark O’Toole’s pastoral letter here.