Since 1981, 25th November has been observed as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls. The date was chosen in memory of the Mirabal sisters: Patria, Minerva and María Teresa – the three Catholic women from the Dominican Republic who were murdered on 25th November 1960 for standing up against oppression and injustice. Known as “Las Mariposas” (The Butterflies), they became symbols of courage and resistance. Their story continues to remind many faithful globally of the Christian call to uphold human dignity, defend the vulnerable and challenge injustice.

This year, Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) has partnered with Safe in Faith, the National Board of Catholic Women and CAFOD, to invite Catholics across England and Wales to take part in the 16 Days of Activism against violence towards women and girls.

Pope Leo XIV echoed the call for advocacy and action earlier this year, reminding us of the responsibility to tackle violence against women and girls:

“The Church, together with families, schools, parishes, movements and associations, religious congregations and public institutions, can share the urgency of implementing specific projects to prevent and stop violence against women.”

To support this collective effort, CSAN has produced a calendar featuring an action for each of the 16 days. The suggested activities range from prayer and reflection, to engaging with local representatives, encouraging Catholics to consider how they can contribute to preventing violence through their faith and everyday actions.