Stand up against domestic abuse

International day for ending violence against women and girls

The Caritas Social Action Network and the National Board of Catholic Women have issued a statement on the need to act with determination, urgency and create a world that is safe for all women and girls.

Statement

25 November marks the international day for ending violence against women and girls. The day is observed annually and begins a 16-day period to raise awareness of the global scourge of violence against women and girls. We are encouraged to take part in events, social media campaigns and educational activities that advocate for ending this violence. This is an increasingly important issue, recognised by the World Health Organisation as a pandemic and now in the UK as a national emergency. 1

Globally, a third of women have been subjected to physical or sexual abuse. 2

Women and girls are particularly vulnerable in times of war and conflict; sexual violence is used as a weapon of war. An estimated eight million women and girls in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian aid. 3

In Gaza, disproportionate numbers of women have been killed, while pregnant women face malnourishment and lack of access to essential healthcare 4 5

Escalating restrictions on women living under the Taliban in Afghanistan include forbidding speaking in public to other women, singing, travel, study or work. 6

Ending violence against women and girls involves challenging deeply rooted cultural attitudes. In the words of Gisele Pelicot, speaking recently in court in France about the horrific violations orchestrated by her husband; “shame must change sides.” This is a challenge which lies deeply at the heart of Catholic Social Teaching.

Pope Francis has spoken about violence against women and girls on many occasions, issuing a call to all Catholics to use our power to bring about this cultural change.

“It is our duty, the responsibility of each person, to give a voice to our voiceless sisters… It is necessary to act immediately, at all levels with determination, urgency and courage.” 7

As Catholics, we are preparing for the Jubilee year as pilgrims of Hope. Let us enter these 16 days with that Hope, so that we can indeed act with determination, urgency and create a world that is safe for all women and girls.

The theme of the 16-day period this year is ‘Towards Bejing +30’ as we approach the 30th anniversary of the Bejing Declaration and Platform for Action, a global policy framework for gender equality and women’s rights, adopted in 1995 at the 4th UN World Conference on Women.

Calendar

As Catholics, we can begin to answer the Holy Father’s call to action by taking part in the 16 days of action, with the help of this calendar.

Please share it with your parish, along with the accompanying resources, and encourage them to participate in initiatives which will help support victims and survivors and bring us closer to a world where women and girls can live in safety.

CSAN Resource

CSAN has also published a resource on domestic abuse as part of its Do Justice campaign:

Do you need help?

If you feel unsafe at home or are worried about someone else, contact:

The National Domestic Abuse Helpline: 0808 2000 247

nationaldahelpline.org.uk

Life Fear Free Helpline (Wales): 0808 8010 800

welshwomensaid.org.uk

Rape Crisis: 0808 5000 2222

rapecrisis.org.uk

Galop: 0800 999 5428

galop.org.uk

If you are concerned that you may be harming the people you love:

Respect Phoneline: 0808 8010 327

respectphoneline.org.uk

You can find more ideas and information about how to help by using these links:

UN Women

Safe in Faith

