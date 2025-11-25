On 25 November, we mark the Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG.) Each year, this day begins a 16-day period of global action to raise awareness and work towards ending violence against women and girls. As Catholics, we are encouraged to raise awareness of this issue, take part in events and activities, social media and educational campaigns, and support organisations that work to end these kinds of violence.

Rates of violence against women and girls are increasing around the world. One third of all women have been subjected to gender-based violence at some point in their life. A recent UN study found that every ten minutes, a woman somewhere in the world is murdered by a man.

During these 16 days, we also raise awareness of non-physical forms of violence and the one in three women subjected to coercive control.

The focus of this year’s UN campaign is digital violence, the growing threat of abuse through digital images, technology based stalking and harassment or the use of AI to control or threaten victims/survivors of domestic abuse.

During these 16 days of action, the Caritas Social Action Network (CSAN) is raising awareness of the additional barriers to safety and challenges faced by women with minoritised identities or migrant status. Read CSAN’s 16 Days statement here.

CSAN have also produced a calendar with daily suggested actions for the 16 Days – from strengthening your understanding of violence against women and it’s causes, showing support for organisations that stand alongside survivors, or seeking justice through tackling policies that exacerbate gender-based violence and harm.

This years’ calendar features actions that seek to highlight and confront the ways in which racism and anti-immigration policies prevent migrant women and other minoritised women from getting the support they need, exacerbating harm.

The calendar can be also used as a guide to inspire actions beyond the 16 Days which answer the calls of Pope Leo and Pope Francis to work towards a society where all people have equal dignity and where every woman can be safe, no matter what her background.

Download

This guide highlights some of the actions you can take within the Church and beyond to stand alongside survivors of abuse, address the causes of violence, and tackle government policies that make women vulnerable to abuse or inflict further harm.