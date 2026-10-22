We cannot be indifferent to religious persecution, says bishop for Freedom of Religion and Belief

Bishop James Curry, Auxiliary Bishop of Westminster and Lead Bishop for Freedom of Religion and Belief, has issued a statement to mark International Freedom and Belief Day, which falls on 27 October 2026.

Statement

“International Freedom of Religion and Belief day, on 27 October, falls at a time when an increasing number of people around the world face persecution for their religious beliefs.

“Jesus told his apostles: ‘Go, therefore, and make disciples of all the nations.’ As Christians, we have a duty to proclaim the Gospel and make the faith known to others. Just as Christians were persecuted in the early Church, today nearly 400 million Christians live in tangible fear of persecution for living the faith. Nor can we be indifferent to the plight of other people of faith and beliefs who are also persecuted for their sincerely held convictions.

“The Church teaches that people need to be free in matters of religion. As Dignitatis Humanae, one of the documents of the Second Vatican Council, stated: ‘No one is to be forced to act in a manner contrary to his own beliefs, whether privately or publicly, whether alone or in association with others, within due limits. The council further declares that the right to religious freedom has its foundation in the very dignity of the human person as this dignity is known through the revealed word of God and by reason itself. This right of the human person to religious freedom is to be recognised in the constitutional law whereby society is governed and thus it is to become a civil right.’ (Dignitatis Humanae, 2)

“What can we do in the face of such wide-ranging persecution of people for their faith? As Lead Bishop for Freedom of Religion and Belief, I would like to offer three suggestions. Firstly, you can sign Aid to the Church in Need’s petition which makes the following plea: ‘We, the undersigned, raise our voices to call for the urgent protection and continued promotion of the fundamental right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion worldwide, as enshrined in Article 18 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948.’

“Please also pray for persecuted Christians around the world, especially between now and Red Wednesday on 18th November, as well as for the work of Aid to the Church in Need which was commended by the Holy Father on his recent visit to France. Parishes could also include prayers for persecuted Christians in their intercessions over the next two weeks.

“Finally, we can give thanks to God for all those who remain steadfast in their faith despite the threat of persecution and for all those who have been martyred as a consequence of their witness to the Good News revealed in Christ and of God’s loving kindness.

“St. John Fisher, pray for us.

“St. Margaret Clitherow, pray for us.

“St. Thomas More, patron saint of politicians, pray for those in public life.”