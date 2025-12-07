Wave of Hope: Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski

7 December

This Wave of Hope Advent reflection is given by Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, Eparchial Bishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London.

Even though we live in a troubled, chaotic world, Bishop Nowakowski sees Jesus Christ as the light piercing the darkness bringing us hope and peace:

“Behold the brilliance of the newborn saviour, Jesus. It is this babe who gives ever new meaning to our lives. Good conquers evil, charity prevails over indifference, love melts hardened hearts and brings the promise of peace for all of us.”

Wave of Hope offers 25 short multimedia reflections for the season – one a day – as our contributors share a moment in 2025 that has led them to a place of hope.

Transcript

Hello, I’m Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski of the Ukrainian Catholic Diocese of the Holy Family of London.

Through the darkness of a troubled world, a light pierces the night. Behold the brilliance of the newborn saviour, Jesus. It is this babe who gives ever new meaning to our lives. Good conquers evil, charity prevails over indifference, love melts hardened hearts and brings the promise of peace for all of us.

May your Christmas be merry, and these words of joy and hope be ours throughout 2026.

God bless you all.