Advent

Wave of Hope: Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski

Sunday, December 7th, 2025 @ 1:37 am

7 December. This 'Wave of Hope' Advent reflection is given by Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, Eparchial Bishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London.

7 December

This Wave of Hope Advent reflection is given by Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, Eparchial Bishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Eparchy of the Holy Family of London.

Even though we live in a troubled, chaotic world, Bishop Nowakowski sees Jesus Christ as the light piercing the darkness bringing us hope and peace:

“Behold the brilliance of the newborn saviour, Jesus. It is this babe who gives ever new meaning to our lives. Good conquers evil, charity prevails over indifference, love melts hardened hearts and brings the promise of peace for all of us.”

Wave of Hope offers 25 short multimedia reflections for the season – one a day – as our contributors share a moment in 2025 that has led them to a place of hope.

Prefer listening to podcasts?

You can also listen and subscribe to Wave of Hope as an audio podcast series.

Subscribe using Apple PodcastsSpotify and Amazon/Audible.

Feed: cbcew.org.uk/feed/podcast/wave-of-hope/

Transcript

Hello, I’m Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski of the Ukrainian Catholic Diocese of the Holy Family of London.

Through the darkness of a troubled world, a light pierces the night. Behold the brilliance of the newborn saviour, Jesus. It is this babe who gives ever new meaning to our lives. Good conquers evil, charity prevails over indifference, love melts hardened hearts and brings the promise of peace for all of us.

May your Christmas be merry, and these words of joy and hope be ours throughout 2026.

God bless you all.

