Wave of Hope: Bishop Richard Moth

Today’s Wave of Hope reflection for Advent comes from Bishop Richard Moth, Bishop of Arundel and Brighton and Lead Bishop for Prisons for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales. Bishop Richard shares how he found hope through his encounters with the men and women he met in the various prison visits he made this year:

Transcript

Hello, I’m Bishop Richard Moth, Bishop of Arundel and, Brighton, and amongst some other responsibilities beyond the diocese, I am the liaison bishop for prisons.

This year, a number of things have given me hope. The Jubilee year, with its theme of Pilgrims of Hope, has called us, I believe, to focus our minds and hearts on the Kingdom of God. If we are really open to focus our lives on the Kingdom and welcome the gift of hope, it will be transformative.

Here in Arundel and Brighton, we celebrated 60 years of the diocese, and there is a real sense of renewed mission across our communities. It’s been a real joy, too, to see so many adults being baptised and received into full communion with the Catholic Church and more young people coming forward for the sacrament of Confirmation.

It’s been wonderful to be able to visit Rome on a few occasions this year and see the numbers of pilgrims making their way to the Holy Door of St Peter’s, spending time in prayer together, growing in hope, and returning home, strengthened in their faith.

I made a number of visits to prisons during the year and have been delighted to baptise and confirm men and women who are encountering the gospel and the life of the Church and recognising that their journey in faith brings hope that transforms lives.

As I look to the future, my hope is that the fresh green shoots of faith that have been so evident in this past year will continue to flourish and that a renewed focus on the Kingdom of God will strengthen the Church in mission and bring about a real step change in the life of our society.