Wave of Hope: Canon Chris Vipers

1 December

Our second Wave of Hope reflection for Advent comes from Canon Chris Vipers, Director of the Agency for Evangelisation for the Diocese of Westminster. Canon Vipers finds his hope in young people and how they will shape the Church for future generations:

“I found great hope in the events we’ve had for our catechists – those who form our young people for the Sacraments… I’ve been so encouraged by the warmth and the love that our catechists bring. It gives me such hope for the future – our young people are so blessed to have them.”

Wave of Hope offers 25 short multimedia reflections for the season – one a day – as our contributors share a moment in 2025 that has led them to a place of hope.

Transcript

My name is Canon Chris Vipers, and I’m the Director of the Agency for Evangelisation for the Diocese of Westminster.

Where have I found hope in this Jubilee Year? I found great hope in the events we’ve had for our catechists – those who walk with and form our young people for the Sacraments. We brought them together in gatherings with Cardinal Nichols, with our area bishops, and we’ve shared our experience, we’ve shared our passion for the work that do, we’ve shared stories, and I’ve just been so encouraged by the warmth and the love that our catechists bring. It gives me such hope for the future and I know that our young people are so blessed to have them.

< back to Wave of Hope