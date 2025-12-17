Wave of Hope: Alistair Dutton

17 December

This Wave of Hope reflection for Advent comes from Alistair Dutton, General Secretary of Caritas Internationalis.

There were two aspects of the Jubilee Year of Hope that gave Alistair reason to be hopeful – the increasing role that women and young people are playing in the leadership and life of the Caritas Confederation, and the ‘Declaration of Hope’ made by young people at the Caritas Internationalis youth forum:

“Something that particularly gave me hope was the youth forum that we had in the middle of the year and especially the energy, passion, and creativity that all our young people brought to that event.”

Wave of Hope offers 25 short multimedia reflections for the season – one a day – as our contributors share a moment in 2025 that has led them to a place of hope.

Prefer listening to podcasts?

You can also listen and subscribe to Wave of Hope as an audio podcast series.

Subscribe using Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon/Audible.

Feed: cbcew.org.uk/feed/podcast/wave-of-hope/

Transcript

Hi, I’m Alistair Dutton, Secretary General of Caritas Internationalis.

When I look back at this year, the Jubilee Year of Hope, something that particularly gave me hope was the youth forum that we had in the middle of the year. The energy, passion, and creativity that all our young people brought to that event, and the ‘Declaration of Hope’ that they then chose to write and has been promulgated now throughout the world, currently translated into 25 languages and growing.

When I look to the future, two opportunities for hope – two things that give me most hope – are the increasing role that women and young people are playing in the leadership and life of the Caritas Confederation.