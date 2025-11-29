Wave of Hope: Fr Issa Thaljieh

30 November – First Sunday of Advent

Our first Wave of Hope reflection for Advent comes from Fr Issa Thaljieh, a Greek Orthodox priest from the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. How appropriate that we start our series of reflections here – the place of our Lord and Saviour’s birth.

Fr Thaljieh explains that it has been a very hard year in Bethlehem, the city where hope Himself was born – a year marked by pain, uncertainty, and questions. Yet, in the midst of this, God continues to plant small seeds of hope.

Wave of Hope offers 25 short multimedia reflections for the season – one a day – as our contributors share a moment in 2025 that has led them to a place of hope.

Transcript

I’m Father Issa Thaljieh, the Parish Priest of the Greek Orthodox Nativity Church, Bethlehem – the heart of Bethlehem, the city where hope Himself was born.

This past year has been a year marked by pain, uncertainty, and questions. Our people have carried heavy burdens. Our families have faced hardship and our hearts have longed for peace. Yet in the midst of all this, God continues to plant small seeds of hope – quietly, gently, but powerfully.

One moment this year that filled me with hope happened right here in the Church of the Nativity. I watched an elderly woman, who had lost so much, enter the Grotto of the Nativity with trembling hands. She placed a simple candle before the star of the birth and whispered, “Lord, I have no one left. You are my only hope.” And then she smiled a peaceful, trusting smile.

In that moment, I understood once again that hope is not the absence of struggle, but the presence of Christ in struggle. Hope is that humble light that refuses to be extinguished. It is the Star of Bethlehem that still guides us. It’s the courage of our children who continue to dream, the faith of our elderly who continue to pray, and the strength of our families who continue to love – even when life becomes difficult.

As Christians in the Holy Land, we carry a mission to witness that hope is stronger than fear, and that love is stronger than death. Every time we gather to pray, every time we help a family in need, every time we speak a word of kindness, Bethlehem gives the world a new message of hope.

From Bethlehem, the cradle of our Redeemer, may the Lord bless you and fill your life with hope and peace.

