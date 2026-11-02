Receptionist and Administrator

Job Vacancy - Receptionist/Administrator - CBCEW
Contract: Full Time
Salary: £30,000
Location: London, Victoria
Deadline: 2359, 13 November 2026
We have a wonderful opportunity for someone able to provide warm welcome and a professional support to visitors and colleagues and to ensure the smooth operation of the offices of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference for England and Wales. The role requires flexibility, commitment and initiative.
Key Responsibilities:
Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk