Receptionist and Administrator

Contract: Full Time

Salary: £30,000

Location: London, Victoria

Deadline: 2359, 13 November 2026

We have a wonderful opportunity for someone able to provide warm welcome and a professional support to visitors and colleagues and to ensure the smooth operation of the offices of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference for England and Wales. The role requires flexibility, commitment and initiative.

Key Responsibilities:

To provide the Front of House focus of the organisation and be an ambassador for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference. Greeting visitors and directing them to meeting rooms you will be responsible for ensuring rooms are prepared for their arrival and serviced with appropriate refreshments and papers.

To maintain a central record of approved contractors and maintain effective relationships with them, coordinating their attendance and ensuring work undertaken is to the required standard

To provide general administrative support, including receipt of incoming mail, assisting colleagues with mailings and , use of the franking machine arranging couriers and deliveries.

To maintain central booking of travel and accommodation in line with policy as necessary

To book transport and accommodation for colleagues in line with the CaTEW travel policy;

To maintain appropriate levels of consumables for kitchen and coordination of cleaning contractors, maintenance contractors, equipment suppliers and waste rubbish collection

To ensure that that all First Aid boxes are checked regularly and fully provisioned

Apply

Applicants must confirm their right to work in the UK and forward a full CV and covering letter illustrating their skills and motivation for this role to: HR@cbcew.org.uk