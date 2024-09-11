The Charles Plater Trust seeks small charity partners to help create a ‘tolerant society of service’

Bishop Richard Moth, chair of Catholic grant-making charity, The Charles Plater Trust (CPT), announced the opening of the organisation’s 2024 small grants programme earlier today.

CPT launched its small grants programme in 2021, four years on the work of small charities remains essential to the Trust’s vision of a ‘tolerant society of service’. Launching this year’s small grants round Bishop Richard said:

“The principle of subsidiarity at the heart of Catholic social teaching means we want to foster greater local decision-making and community empowerment. After the recent riots in England, we must continue to work towards a more tolerant society – and so we want to extend our support to the many grassroots charities who are working tirelessly in this space.”

Grants

Charities with an annual income below £100,000 are eligible to apply for a small grant of up to £5,000 on the Charles Plater Trust website. The closing date for applications is by 5pm on Thursday 10 October 2024.

Grant application details can be found here: plater.org.uk/apply