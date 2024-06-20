Plater Trust’s grants prioritise human dignity and flourishing.

The Charles Plater Trust (CPT) announced 22 new charity partnerships on Wednesday 19 June, awarding grants totalling £428,867 during its annual Awards Celebration held at St Mary’s College, Oscott.

The event, attended by Archbishop Bernard Longley, CPT Chair Bishop Richard Moth, and Trustees Bishop Paul Mcleenan, and Bishop Peter Collins saw 12 large grants of up to £41,810 and 10 small grants of up to £5,000 awarded to a range of charities fighting social injustice in England and Wales, including those working with vulnerable women and girls, refugees and asylum seekers, former prisoners, and those impacted by poor mental health and homelessness.

CPT has awarded more than £3.5 million to 108 UK charities to date, with its Trust Manager and Board of Trustees working collaboratively with grant recipients to ensure successful outcomes. Speaking about this year’s grants round CPT’s Trust Manager, Philomena Cullen said: “Poverty in the UK is deepening; CPT aims to put Catholic Social Teaching into action, standing in solidarity with our charity partners to stop more people falling further below the poverty line. This year’s grants programme will enable human flourishing and support people going without basic essentials like food or decent housing, as well as those facing unfair conditions which impact their mental health and job or educational opportunities.”

Bristol based charity Sixty-One was awarded a large grant of £29,063 towards its volunteer mentoring programme which helps people with criminal convictions to successfully rehabilitate and live well. Tim Snowdon, Sixty-One Co-founder said: “Support from The Charles Plater Trust will help people not only to lead crime free lives, but also to meaningfully contribute to, and be part of, their local and wider community.”

The importance of CPT funding for both individuals and local communities was echoed by Team Domenica a Sussex-based charity awarded £41,812 to support their education and employment training program for young people with learning disabilities. Highlighting the impact of CPT funding, the charity’s Fundraising Manager Alice Caldecott said: “This grant will support over 50 young people to develop the skills, confidence and independence to not only progress into meaningful employment – but also to achieve their aspirations, connect to their community and pursue bright, happy futures.”

A rights-based approach that prioritises the lived experience of end beneficiaries in the design and delivery of services was a key criteria against which all applications were assessed. Spiwe Mhondiwa, Support Manager at the Severn Angels Housing and Support, a charity that achieved a grant of £40,000

explained: “With this support, we will be able to enhance our women-only, culturally competent housing programs, delivered by individuals with lived experiences. This ensures that our services are not only inclusive but also deeply empathetic and effective in helping more women rebuild their lives with dignity and resilience.”

Reflecting after the Awards Ceremony Philomena Cullen said: “We believe in making a difference together. The Charles Plater Trust was established in 2006 to continue the work of Fr Charles Plater in developing social justice through education. We look forward to seeing the impact of this year’s grants and building effective and supportive relationships with this year’s charity partners.”