‘AGENTS OF HOPE’ SOUGHT AS 2025 LARGE GRANTS PROGRAMME OPENS

The Charles Plater Trust (CPT) has launched it’s 2025 large grants programme today with £385,000 available in large grants to plant seeds of hope in England and Wales this year.

Inspired by Pope Francis’ dedication of 2025 as a Jubilee Year, with its theme of “Pilgrims of Hope,” the CPT is reaching out to charities of all kinds who want to make Catholic Social Teaching values come alive in their practice, and to act as agents for hope for those in need.

Bishop Richard Moth, the chair of the CPT said:

“Charities are agents of hope in our increasingly unequal and fractured world. As Church we believe that the gift of hope is always present, even in the most difficult of circumstances. The Plater Trust reaches out today to all who are as passionate about making a positive difference as we are, so that we can be agents of hope together. Being an agent of hope is more than just words: it is a commitment to bring the gift of hope to the bleakest corners of our society.”

For further details and to apply online visit https://www.plater.org.uk/apply

The closing date for applications is 26 February 2025, with successful applicants publicly announced at an award ceremony held by The Trust on 24 June 2025.