Statistics – 2023

Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 @ 4:51 pm

On this page you will find annual statistics for 2023 covering a variety of key events, sacramental and otherwise, in the life of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

Cathechumens and candidates receiving catechesis

Male2,514
Female2,748
Total5,262

Baptisms

Up to 1 year19,521
1-7 years17,327
Over 7 years4,494
Total41,342

Receptions

Males1,087
Females1,247
Total2,334

First Communions

Under 18
Males22,610
Females23,895
Over 18
Males826
Females1,024
Total48,355

Confirmations

Males12,100
Females12,771
Total24,871

Marriages

Between Catholics1,952
A Catholic and a baptised non-Catholic1,432
A Catholic and an unbaptised person655
Prepared by parish but conducted overseas2,238
Total6,277

Deaths

Males14,290
Females16,861
Total31,151

Weekly Mass Attendance

Total*552,631

Receiving Holy Communion at home25,263

*This figure is a revised average weekly Mass attendance. It is derived from diocesan counts that take place at parish level over four weekends – the last two weekends of September and the first two weekends of October.

