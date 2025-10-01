Statistics Statistics – 2023 On this page you will find annual statistics for 2023 covering a variety of key events, sacramental and otherwise, in the life of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.  icon-home » The Church » Statistics » Statistics – 2023

Cathechumens and candidates receiving catechesis

Male 2,514 Female 2,748 Total 5,262

Baptisms

Up to 1 year 19,521 1-7 years 17,327 Over 7 years 4,494 Total 41,342

Receptions

Males 1,087 Females 1,247 Total 2,334

First Communions

Under 18 Males 22,610 Females 23,895 Over 18 Males 826 Females 1,024 Total 48,355

Confirmations

Males 12,100 Females 12,771 Total 24,871

Marriages

Between Catholics 1,952 A Catholic and a baptised non-Catholic 1,432 A Catholic and an unbaptised person 655 Prepared by parish but conducted overseas 2,238 Total 6,277

Deaths

Males 14,290 Females 16,861 Total 31,151

Weekly Mass Attendance

Total* 552,631

Receiving Holy Communion at home 25,263

*This figure is a revised average weekly Mass attendance. It is derived from diocesan counts that take place at parish level over four weekends – the last two weekends of September and the first two weekends of October.