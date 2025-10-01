Statistics Statistics – 2022 On this page you will find annual statistics for 2022 covering a variety of key events, sacramental and otherwise, in the life of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.  icon-home » The Church » Statistics » Statistics – 2022

On this page, you will find key statistics relating to the life of the Church in England and Wales for 2022. The statistics cover overall average weekly Mass attendance, baptisms, marriages, receptions into the Church, deaths, and more.

Cathechumens and candidates receiving catechesis

Male 2,184 Female 2,799 Total 4,983

Baptisms

Up to 1 year 21,378 1-7 years 20,206 Over 7 years 3,958 Total 45,542

Receptions

Males 929 Females 1,047 Total 1,976

First Communions

Under 18 Males 24,426 Females 25,424 Over 18 Males 866 Females 853 Total 51,569

Confirmations

Males 12,494 Females 13,077 Total 25,571

Marriages

Between Catholics 2,156 A Catholic and a baptised non-Catholic 2,069 A Catholic and an unbaptised person 799 Prepared by parish but conducted overseas 2,109 Total 7,133

Deaths

Males 14,955 Females 17,679 Total 32,634

Weekly Mass Attendance

Total* 503,008

Receiving Holy Communion at home 21,697

*This figure is a revised average weekly Mass attendance. It is derived from diocesan counts that take place at parish level over four weekends – the last two weekends of September and the first two weekends of October.