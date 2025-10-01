Statistics

Statistics – 2022

Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 @ 1:14 pm

On this page you will find annual statistics for 2022 covering a variety of key events, sacramental and otherwise, in the life of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

icon-home » The Church » Statistics » Statistics – 2022

On this page, you will find key statistics relating to the life of the Church in England and Wales for 2022. The statistics cover overall average weekly Mass attendance, baptisms, marriages, receptions into the Church, deaths, and more.

Cathechumens and candidates receiving catechesis

Male2,184
Female2,799
Total4,983

Baptisms

Up to 1 year21,378
1-7 years20,206
Over 7 years3,958
Total45,542

Receptions

Males929
Females1,047
Total1,976

First Communions

Under 18
Males24,426
Females25,424
Over 18
Males866
Females853
Total51,569

Confirmations

Males12,494
Females13,077
Total25,571

Marriages

Between Catholics2,156
A Catholic and a baptised non-Catholic2,069
A Catholic and an unbaptised person799
Prepared by parish but conducted overseas2,109
Total7,133

Deaths

Males14,955
Females17,679
Total32,634

Weekly Mass Attendance

Total*503,008

Receiving Holy Communion at home21,697

*This figure is a revised average weekly Mass attendance. It is derived from diocesan counts that take place at parish level over four weekends – the last two weekends of September and the first two weekends of October.