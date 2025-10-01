Statistics – 2024

On this page you will find annual statistics for 2024 covering a variety of key events, sacramental and otherwise, in the life of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.
On this page, you will find key statistics relating to the life of the Church in England and Wales for 2022. The statistics cover overall average weekly Mass attendance, baptisms, marriages, receptions into the Church, deaths, and more.
|Male
|2,953
|Female
|3,323
|Total
|6,276
|Up to 1 year
|18,754
|1-7 years
|14,792
|Over 7 years
|5,432
|Total
|38,978
|Males
|1,488
|Females
|1,536
|Total
|3,024
|Under 18
|Males
|21,507
|Females
|22,944
|Over 18
|Males
|1,277
|Females
|1,382
|Total
|47,110
|Males
|12,929
|Females
|13,965
|Total
|26,894
|Between Catholics
|1,999
|A Catholic and a baptised non-Catholic
|1,192
|A Catholic and an unbaptised person
|656
|Prepared by parish but conducted overseas
|1,927
|Total
|5,774
|Males
|13,757
|Females
|17,099
|Total
|30,856
|Total*
|575,453
|Receiving Holy Communion at home
|26,561
*This figure is a revised average weekly Mass attendance. It is derived from diocesan counts that take place at parish level over four weekends – the last two weekends of September and the first two weekends of October.