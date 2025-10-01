Statistics

Statistics – 2024

Wednesday, October 1st, 2025 @ 4:57 pm

On this page you will find annual statistics for 2024 covering a variety of key events, sacramental and otherwise, in the life of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

On this page, you will find key statistics relating to the life of the Church in England and Wales for 2022.

Cathechumens and candidates receiving catechesis

Male2,953
Female3,323
Total6,276

Baptisms

Up to 1 year18,754
1-7 years14,792
Over 7 years5,432
Total38,978

Receptions

Males1,488
Females1,536
Total3,024

First Communions

Under 18
Males21,507
Females22,944
Over 18
Males1,277
Females1,382
Total47,110

Confirmations

Males12,929
Females13,965
Total26,894

Marriages

Between Catholics1,999
A Catholic and a baptised non-Catholic1,192
A Catholic and an unbaptised person656
Prepared by parish but conducted overseas1,927
Total5,774

Deaths

Males13,757
Females17,099
Total30,856

Weekly Mass Attendance

Total*575,453

Receiving Holy Communion at home26,561

*This figure is a revised average weekly Mass attendance. It is derived from diocesan counts that take place at parish level over four weekends – the last two weekends of September and the first two weekends of October.

