Statistics – 2024 On this page you will find annual statistics for 2024 covering a variety of key events, sacramental and otherwise, in the life of the Catholic Church in England and Wales.

Cathechumens and candidates receiving catechesis

Male 2,953 Female 3,323 Total 6,276

Baptisms

Up to 1 year 18,754 1-7 years 14,792 Over 7 years 5,432 Total 38,978

Receptions

Males 1,488 Females 1,536 Total 3,024

First Communions

Under 18 Males 21,507 Females 22,944 Over 18 Males 1,277 Females 1,382 Total 47,110

Confirmations

Males 12,929 Females 13,965 Total 26,894

Marriages

Between Catholics 1,999 A Catholic and a baptised non-Catholic 1,192 A Catholic and an unbaptised person 656 Prepared by parish but conducted overseas 1,927 Total 5,774

Deaths

Males 13,757 Females 17,099 Total 30,856

Weekly Mass Attendance

Total* 575,453

Receiving Holy Communion at home 26,561

*This figure is a revised average weekly Mass attendance. It is derived from diocesan counts that take place at parish level over four weekends – the last two weekends of September and the first two weekends of October.