Statement on the passing of Crime and Policing Bill amendment on abortion

Archbishop John Sherrington, Lead Bishop for Life Issues for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales has commented on MPs passing an amendment on the decriminalisation of abortion during the debate on the Crime and Policing Bill on Tuesday, 17 June:

“Today, Parliament passed an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, that effectively decriminalises abortion in England and Wales. We are deeply alarmed by this decision. Our alarm arises from our compassion for both mothers and unborn babies.

“New Clause 1 lifts any criminal liability for women performing their abortions for any reason, at any time, including up to and during birth. This decision significantly reduces the protection of unborn lives and will result in grave harm for pregnant women. Women will be even more vulnerable to manipulation, coerced and forced abortions. This legal change will also discourage medical consultation and make the use of abortion pills for dangerous late-term, at-home abortions more likely.

“Abortion is often chosen because of the personal challenges that a woman faces, as well as the lack of proper suitable guidance and support. The enacting of New Clause 1 will result in women being more alone, vulnerable, and isolated.

“However, we cannot lose hope. The Church keeps working tirelessly to protect the dignity of every life. We will not abandon pregnant women and their unborn children in their most vulnerable moment. I thank all those within and outside the Church who share this commitment and continue to serve parents in need and their babies.

“Let us continue to pray and commend the lives of these women, children, their families, and all who support them to the maternal intercession of Our Lady, Mother of God.”