We hold in our thoughts and prayers all those involved in the Major Incident in Southport.

For those who have been injured, for those who are parents, family, and friends of the injured, for all involved in the emergency services, we pray for God’s blessing, God’s peace, and God’s presence today.

Let us commend all to the loving intercession of Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted as we pray for peace, healing, and justice.

My prayers are with you.

+ Malcolm OP

Archbishop of Liverpool