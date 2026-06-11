Spirituality

Spirituality Committee Consultation Day – 2026

Thursday, June 11th, 2026 @ 2:28 pm

Join the Spirituality Committee for it's consultation day 2026 with keynote speeches from Sr Moira O'Sullivan CRSS and Dr Austen Ivereigh, tickets from £30.

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Date: Thursday 25 June 2026
Location: St. Paul’s Convent, Selly Park, Birmingham, B29 7LL
Cost: £30
Tickets available here – Eventbrite

St Augustine of Hippo lived in the first half of the first century AD, so why are his teachings still relevant today?

Sr Moira explores what Augustinian Spirituality is and then Dr Austen Ivereigh relates this to Pope Francis’ and Pope Leo’s papacies.  Join the Spirituality Committee from the Bishops Conference in England and Wales to help explore these questions.  We will be welcomed in Selly Park and the cost includes a meal of soup and fruit.

Agenda

Arrivals
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Tea and Coffee available

Welcome from Bishop Ralph Heskett C.Ss.R
11:00 AM – 11:05 AM

Prayer led by Rev Fr Robert Taylerson
11:05 AM

Introduction to the Spirituality Committee
[Rev Mgr Kevin McGinnell]
11:10 AM – 11:15 AM

Keynote: An introduction to Augustinian Spirituality
[Sr Moira O’Sullivan CRSS]
11:15 AM – 12:30 PM

Provincial Groups
12:30 PM – 01:00 PM

Lunch
01:00 PM – 01:45 PM

Keynote: A Change of Era – From Francis to Leo’s Augustinian Spirituality
[Dr Austen Ivereigh]
01:45 PM – 03:00 PM

News from the Spirituality Committee
[Rev Mgr Kevin McGinnell]
03:00 PM – 03:15 PM

Closing Prayer
[Sr Michaela Toulmin MA]
03:15 PM – 03:30 PM

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