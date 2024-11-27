The text discusses the importance of humane prison conditions for effective rehabilitation, highlighting issues like overcrowding, safety, mistreatment, and lack of purposeful activity.

Overcrowding is a significant issue, with more than three in every five prisons in England and Wales being overcrowded, leading to deprivation and violence.

Safety concerns are prevalent, with 30% of prisons and 75% of young offender institutions found to have insufficient safety levels, and high rates of self-harm and assaults.

Mistreatment of prisoners includes double occupancy of single cells and long hours in cells, with 42% of male and 36% of female prisoners spending at least 22 hours a day in their cells.

The lack of resources and experienced staff in prisons has led to challenges in maintaining order and providing rehabilitative activities, with a significant decline in experienced prison officers from 56% in 2010 to 25% in 2024.

Purposeful activities like education and work are insufficient, with 54% of prisons judged to have made insufficient progress in providing these opportunities post-pandemic.

Reoffending rates are high, with 26.1% of adult offenders reoffending within a year of release, and rates rising to 56.6% for those with sentences of less than twelve months.

The text highlights the importance of family support in rehabilitation, noting that prisoners without family visits are 39% more likely to reoffend.

The involvement of civil society, charities, and faith groups is crucial for rehabilitation, with organizations like Pact playing a significant role in supporting prisoners and their families.

