The compatibility of justice and mercy lies at the heart of the understanding of the criminal justice process as a journey of redemption. Care for the victim, dispensation of just punishment, rehabilitation of the offender and restoration of right relationships involve both the external administration of justice and the internal acceptance of the transformative power of mercy to heal the wounds of crime and division.

Pope Francis highlights the dangers of viewing punishment vindictively and stresses the need for rehabilitation and reintegration of ex-offenders into society.

Research shows that restorative justice can reduce re-offending, help victims, and increase public trust in the criminal justice system, though challenges remain in its implementation.

Restorative justice is defined as a process that addresses the offense and its implications, aiming to meet the needs of victims, offenders, and the wider community.

Community chaplaincies and Catholic parishes play a crucial role in supporting ex-offenders’ reintegration, offering spiritual, psychological, and social benefits.

There are significant challenges in prison chaplaincy, with 30% of prisoners unable to attend religious services and notable vacancies in chaplaincy positions.

The Catholic Church in England and Wales aims to transform social relations and lives of ex-offenders, promoting grace, mercy, and hope for a future of redemption.

