The Scriptures resound with calls for justice and for mercy. The same clamour is audible in our society, as we struggle to tackle persistent reoffending, overwhelmed courts, overcrowded prisons, and the challenging social and economic conditions which can often fuel criminal behaviour.

Catholic Social Teaching, grounded in Scripture and tradition, promotes a positive relationship between justice and mercy.

The Catholic understanding of criminal justice states it has three aims: just punishment, rehabilitation, and redemption. These aims stress the need to prioritize care for victims while reforming offenders.

The story of St Dismas, full story within Remember Me, encapsulates this showing the process of just punishment, voluntary rehabilitation, and merciful redemption.

Pope John Paul II’s 1980 encyclical Dives in Misericordia explores the transformative power of mercy, emphasizing that merciful love is the essence of the Gospel and Christianity.

Justice and Mercy should coexist in society, reflecting the balance humanity has received from God and allowing for the restoration of right relationships.

The positive-sum game of justice and mercy is essential for addressing issues like persistent reoffending, overwhelmed courts, and overcrowded prisons.

