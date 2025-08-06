Education Quotes about education Here are some quotes about education which may be of use in preparing homilies for Education Sunday.  icon-home » Events » Education Sunday » Quotes about education

Pope Leo XIV

From his address to the Christian Brothers, 15 May, 2025:

“The charism of the school … besides being a service to society and a precious work of charity,

still appears today as one of the most beautiful and eloquent expressions of that priestly,

prophetic, and royal munus [public service] which we all received in Baptism, as emphasised

by the documents of the Second Vatican Council.”

Pope Francis

From his address to the participants of the plenary assembly of the Dicastery for Culture and

Education, 21 November, 2024:

“Educational models that aim merely to produce ‘results’ are useless in the absence of a

cultural vision capable of forming persons prepared to help the world change gears by

eliminating inequality, endemic poverty and exclusion.”

Pope Benedict XVI

From his message in celebration of the World Day of Peace, 1 January 2012:

“…the first step in education is learning to recognize the Creator’s image in man, and

consequently learning to have a profound respect for every human being and helping others to

live a life consonant with this supreme dignity.”

St Teresa Benedicta of the Cross

From her address to the Educational Standing Committee of the German Catholic Federation of

Women, 11 November, 1930:

“Thus we come back to the concept that religious education is the most important

component of education. The most urgent duty is to open the child’s path to God. Thus we

can also say that to be formed religiously one must have living faith. To have living faith

means to know God, to love Him, to serve Him.”

St Thérèse of Lisieux

From The Story Of A Soul, 1898:

“True charity consists in bearing all our neighbour’s defects – not being surprised at their

weakness, but edified at their smallest virtues.”