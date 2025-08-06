Education Sunday Prayers and Resources

Education Sunday is when Catholic Church congregations commemorate their predecessors of the 19th century, many of whom were living in poverty, paying for schools to be built.

The Catholic Education Service (CES) has produced an Education Sunday guide to be used this year across schools and parishes.

Download below:

Bidding Prayers

Here are some prayer suggestions. Alternatively, pupils could write their own prayers.

We bring together our prayers to the Lord for the needs of the Church and of the world.

We pray that world leaders may be guided to see education as a source of hope for the future.

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

We pray for all children around the world; that they may have the chance to change their lives for

the better through education and look to the future with hope and happiness.

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

We pray that as a church family who are starting the new term together, we will all work hard to

look after each other, particularly those who most need our care.

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

We pray for our school and all Catholic schools and universities in our area. We give thanks for the

dedication, example and inspiration of school leaders, teachers and all who contribute to

nurturing and supporting children and young people. May our school communities be filled with

Jesus’ compassion and love.

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

For all who are sick, particularly those attending or working in our schools and universities, may

they be restored to fullness of health or come to know dignity in their suffering.

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

We pray for those who have recently died, including those whose anniversaries are at this time.

Lord, in your mercy, hear our prayer.

Grant, we pray, O Lord,

that what your people ask in fitting prayer

they may receive by your mercy.

Through Christ our Lord