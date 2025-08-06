Message to Catholic Schools for Education Sunday

On 14 September, the Catholic Church in England and Wales will observe Education Sunday, which this year occurs on the same day as the liturgical Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross.

As the challenges and opportunities of a new academic year get under way in our Catholic schools and universities, we pray for the grace of Almighty God to approach them strong in faith and as ‘pilgrims of hope’ in this Holy Year of Jubilee.

The Gospel reading is taken from St John’s Gospel:

The Son of Man must be lifted up. John 3:13-17

The Holy Cross of our Lord Jesus Christ is a symbol of hope for all, and His teaching in the Gospels a guiding light for lifelong learning and spiritual growth for those who work in Catholic education and formation.

On Education Sunday, we give thanks to Almighty God for the vocation of all who work with the children and young people in the Catholic education sector: governors, school leaders, chaplains, teaching and support staff.

In the academic year ahead, let us endeavour to give witness to our Saviour’s message of hope in the Gospels, and to pray that our Catholic schools, colleges and universities will be beacons of hope in our local communities and in our two nations.

With every blessing, I remain,

Yours in the Lord Jesus Christ,

The Rt Rev Marcus Stock, Bishop of Leeds

Chairman of the Catholic Education Service