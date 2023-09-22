Principle 2 – Love the Stranger

Principle

Recognising the universal destination of goods, we must not exclude others from having the means to flourish simply because of where they were born.

Intercessory Prayer

Lord

We ask you to give us the wisdom and the will to create a world of fairness and solidarity; where everyone’s basic material needs are met regardless of where they live or where they have come from.

May we always see each other as you see us and respond as Christ has shown us.

‘Lord in your Mercy, Hear our prayer

Download

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

< Principle 1

Principle 3 >