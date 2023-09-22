Migrants and Refugees

Principle 2 – Love the Stranger

Friday, September 22nd, 2023 @ 10:10 pm

The second guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle

Recognising the universal destination of goods, we must not exclude others from having the means to flourish simply because of where they were born.

Intercessory Prayer

Lord

We ask you to give us the wisdom and the will to create a world of fairness and solidarity; where everyone’s basic material needs are met regardless of where they live or where they have come from.
May we always see each other as you see us and respond as Christ has shown us.

‘Lord in your Mercy, Hear our prayer

Download

Love the Stranger

‘Love the Stranger’ presents a Catholic response to refugees and migrants. It is a 2023 document of the Department for International Affairs.

__________

< Principle 1

Principle 3 >

Principle 16 – Love the Stranger

The sixteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 7 – Love The Stranger

The seventh guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 12 – Love the Stranger

The twelfth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 13 – Love the Stranger

The thirteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 18 – Love the Stranger

The eighteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger

Principle 14 – Love the Stranger

The fourteenth guiding principle of our document Love the Stranger